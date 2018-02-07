“Do you know your airplanes?” David Letterman always went for the hard-hitting questions during his late-night reign — heh — but in this clip from Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, he’s on the receiving end. His reply to George Clooney’s query: “Do you know all your airplanes?”

Netflix

Dave’s mom likely wouldn’t have approved of his answering a question with a question.

The two-time Oscar winner and five-time Emmy winner are seen watching planes land at LAX as they munch In-N-Out burgers and sample chocolate milkshakes delivered by a smiling, uniformed staffer. The bearded and bespectacled Letterman then comments on Clooney’s tipping form. Other topics broached in the episode include how the actor met his wife, Amal.

The show features late-night retiree Letterman and a single guest in interviews that take place both inside and outside a studio setting. Future guests in the show’s six-episode freshman season will be Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern. A new one goes live every month.

Barack Obama was the inaugural interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman last month, and the Clooney episode starts streaming Friday at 12:01 AM PT. Check out the promo above and let us know if you plan to watch.