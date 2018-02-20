George and Amal Clooney have just pledged $500,000 to help underwrite the efforts of survivors of the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, to protest for meaningful gun control.

These young people — who made a powerful plea on CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday and in other places — seem potentially to be the lightning rod that has been lacking in the attempt to hold responsible federal lawmakers taking vast sums from the NRA and refusing to enact any meaningful reforms in the areas of background checks and the production and sale of semi-automatic weapons.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” Clooney said in a statement. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”