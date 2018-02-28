EXCLUSIVE: Geoff Shaevitz is leaving his post as President of Production at Lionsgate to become a manager at Management 360, sources said.

Shaevitz has been with Lionsgate since 2012, when he followed Rob Friedman and Patrick Wachsberger over from Summit after that company was acquired by Lionsgate. Shaevitz will become a manager in the lit department of Management 360. This comes as several key Lionsgate executives are in the process of exiting.

Shaevitz began as a CE at Warner Bros and, after working on such films as Batman Begins and 300, moved to Summit in 2007. There he supervised such films as Twilight, RED and Now You See Me. At Lionsgate, he worked on such Lionsgate films as the Peter Berg-directed Deepwater Horizon, the upcoming Taron Egerton starrer Robin Hood and The Spy Who Dumped Me with Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.

Attempts to get comment from Management 360 were unavailing. The company has been bolstering its ranks and just promoted Jenna Sarkin and Katie Breaux, both of whom started in the 360 mailroom. Sarkin will become literary department coordinator, and Breaux becomes coordinator for Entertainment 360, the firm’s production arm.