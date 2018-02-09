Tracee Chimo (Private Life) is set for a recurring role in Nat Geo’s Genius: Picasso anthology series starring Antonio Banderas.

The 10-part second season of the Emmy-nominated global event series from Fox 21 Television Studios will chronicle the life and work of the Spanish painter, one of the 20th century’s most influential and celebrated artists. It explores how the Spanish-born artist’s passionate nature and relentless creative drive were inextricably linked to his personal life, which included tumultuous marriages, numerous affairs and constantly shifting political and personal alliances.

Chimo will play Gertrude Stein, an American art collector, who uses Matisse and Pablo’s rivalry to create art for her own collection. Also cast as a recurring is Sofia Doniants (Tatyanin den), who will play Olga, a ballerina and daughter of an aristocratic Russian General, one of Picasso’s wives.

The new season will again be executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment, Madison Wells Media’s OddLot Entertainment and EUE/Sokolow.

Chimo appears in Netflix’s Private Life, which recently premiered at Sundance, and has had notable roles in TNT’s People of Earth, Hulu’s Difficult People and Netflix’s Orange is the New Black. Chimo is repped by Lasher Group and Innovative Artists.