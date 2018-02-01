As it continues to grow internationally, Narcos producer Gaumont is set to open a new London-based television subsidiary this coming August. Gaumont UK will be run by Alison Jackson, the Kudos executive producer whose credits include Sky Atlantic/Amazon’s Tin Star.

The move into the UK follows word last week that Gaumont would open a Cologne, Germany-based outpost in July managed by Warner Bros’ Sabine de Mardt. The goal ahead is to produce series in targeted overseas territories.

Jackson will report directly to Gaumont Vice CEO Christophe Riandee who says, “Thanks to Alison’s TV series expertise, and her capacity to identify experienced and new talent, the (UK) market will be decisive in the creation of new content for Gaumont outside France, the U.S. and Germany.”

Jackson has been Executive Producer at Kudos since 2007. She is currently on the second season of the Rowan Joffe-created Tin Star, with Tim Roth and Christina Hendricks. Her credits also include Hunted, Nearly Famous, Moving Wallpaper, Echo Beach and Law & Order UK.

She says, “With stronger and stronger demand for high-end TV series, and with Gaumont’s incredible reputation as the world’s first film studio, this is a magnificent opportunity to work with some of the best talent here in the UK and to tell audacious and moving stories. Kudos is a wonderful company with talented teams that produce incredible content, and the decision to leave is a difficult one. But I’m looking forward to this new challenge.”

Gaumont is currently in production on Season 4 of hit Netflix drama Narcos.