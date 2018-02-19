Game of Thrones exec producer Frank Doelger will run Intaglio Films, a new German TV production company designed to produce English-language drama for the international market.

The company is a joint venture between Babylon Berlin producer Beta Film and ZDF Enterprises, the commercial arm of the German public broadcaster. It will develop, finance and produce high-end drama series for German broadcasters and international networks.

Beta Film MD Moritz von Kruedener and Robert Franke, VP of Drama at ZDFE, will manage the venture’s business affairs.

Doelger was a producer on season one of HBO’s epic fantasy hit, moving up to exec producer from season two and has also worked on HBO series including Rome and John Adams. He previously worked with Beta to develop fantasy drama The Perished Land.

He said, “Of all the opportunities presented to me upon completion of Game of Thrones, the new joint venture proposed by Beta Film and ZDF Enterprises was by far the most interesting and creatively challenging. Backed by the formidable resources of Beta and ZDF Enterprises, and their shared vision for Intaglio, I am looking forward to continuing to work with the established creative community, as well as emerging talent, on both sides of the Atlantic.”