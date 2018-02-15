In 2003, Ryan Murphy arrived at the cultural zeitgeist with his provocative plastic surgery drama Nip/Tuck. It was FX’s second original drama series after the 2002 The Shield and helped establish the edgy FX drama brand. Since then, Murphy had remained in the Fox family until his big move to Netflix was announced last night, and his career had closely been associated with FX where he currently has four series, anthologies American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Feud and upcoming period drama Pose.

With The Americans ending, Murphy’s shows represent almost half of FX’s drama series slate. While Murphy, whose $300 million Netflix pact is slated to start on July 1, is expected to continue to be focused on his existing shows for the next year, his exit will undoubtedly be felt at FX where he has had a strong partner in CEO John Landgraf.

The current three Ryan Murphy series on FX are the series’ three most watched, with AHS and ACS also ranking as FX’s top two series in adults 18-49.

Landgraf joined the cable network a year into Nip/Tuck run. He supported Murphy as the prolific producer ignited the current wave of anthology drama series with American Horror Story, which in turn led to the hugely rated and award-winning first installment of American Crime Story, People v. O.J. Simpson.

A day after Netflix announced its record-shattering deal with Murphy, Landgraf has issued a statement on the move and FX’s future without Murphy in the fold.

“For more than 15 years, we have enjoyed an outstanding partnership with Ryan Murphy and we look forward to continuing that relationship on our four shows under his creative leadership,” Landgraf said. “With more than 20 scripted original series on our schedule or upcoming, FX has a very successful track record of identifying and developing talented writers who have produced award-winning hit shows and it will continue to do so. The network has an outstanding slate of development and FX Productions has the finest roster of producers in our history. We will continue to provide creative freedom and support for artists of all backgrounds to tell diverse stories and do their best work.”