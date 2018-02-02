FX has opted not to pick up to series Singularity, a futuristic comedy pilot from comedy writer Sonny Lee (Silicon Valley) and producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Conceived by Lee, the comedy starring Damon Wayans Jr. and Amanda Lund, was set in a future when artificial intelligence greatly surpasses human intelligence, resulting in profound changes to our society. Singularity was said to be similar in tone to Rogen and Goldberg’s disaster movie This Is the End, which is why Lee reached out to the duo for collaboration.

Lee executive produced alongside Rogen and Goldberg through the duo’s Point Grey banner.

As soon as he became available, Wayans Jr. started getting offers and is now heavily pursued for broadcast pilots.