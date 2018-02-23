Univision-backed cable network Fusion has ordered a social media-infused food documentary series from Lightbox, the U.S./UK production company run by Man On Wire producer Simon Chinn and LA 92 producer Jonathan Chinn.

The broadcaster has commissioned eight-part series Food Exposed with Nelufar Hedayat that uncovers the contrasting reality behind the Instagram posts and plated perfection preferred by the global food industry.

The show examines the back stories of the world’s favorite ingredients and big business interests that drive the global food chain. Nelufar will travel across the Arctic Circle, visit a Native American tribe, head through Central America’s largest rubbish dump and head out to sea off the coast of West Africa to meet people involved in the global food world.

She will be joined by outspoken celebrity activists including Nicole Richie, actors James Cromwell (The Young Pope), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Dominic Monaghan (Lost, Lord of the Rings), Amy Smart (Avengers of Justice) and Oscar winner Jeremy Irons; as well as pop star Moby, who voice their concerns about corruption, environmental destruction and collusion between governments and big business.

The series is exec produced by Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, Sam Collyns, and Suzanne Lavery for Lightbox and Keith Summa, George Lansbury, and Daniel Eilemberg for Fusion.

Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn said, “Food Exposed is a truly eye-opening series which exposes the often harsh reality behind the global food chain, and just how our own appetites are driving the way the food business operates and impacts on local populations around the world. We’re really pleased to be working again with Fusion after the critical and award-winning success of our first series – The Traffickers.”