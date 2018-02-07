EXCLUSIVE: Thumb Candy Media announced today that they have renewed their Snapchat shows Fright Club and Nail the Look for second seasons. The two shows were exclusively made for the popular social media platform.

Fright Club and Nail the Look are produced by Thumb Candy Media, the digital studio division of CORE Media Group’s partner company B-17 Entertainment, founded by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher. Their sophomore seasons are slated to air in the spring and can be viewed on Snapchat’s Discover Page.

The prank show Fright Club follows unwitting millennials as they are lured into an everyday scenario and secretly recorded on hidden cameras while the frightening tropes of a horror film unfold around them.

In Nail the Look, young women transform their image and confront a fashion fear with the help of a celebrity stylist who curates outfits from a trendy showroom. The show is hosted by power stylist Sophie Lopez who boasts high profile clients like Kate Hudson, Jourdan Dunn, Muse, Christie Brinkley, and Goldie Hawn.

The renewals continue Thumb Candy’s success in social media-based TV as their relationship show Make Up or Break Up was recently renewed for a second season on Facebook Watch.