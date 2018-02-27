Monica Galer has stepped down as President of FremantleMedia France after seven years and will be replaced by France’s Got Talent Exec Producer Bruno Fallot. Galer has been with the RTL-owned producer and distributor since 2002, initially running its Dutch operation before taking charge of its North and South European businesses. She has been responsible for producing shows including local adaptations of Got Talent, Idols, The Price Is Right and The Farmer Wants A Wife and has expanded its scripted operation in the country. Fallot, who was Director of Programs at broadcaster NJR before overseeing Got Talent since 2016, will take over on March 1. Cécile Frot-Coutaz, FremantleMedia Group’s CEO, said, “Monica is a doyenne of the European format and production industry and, while I respect her decision to stand down after a number of years at the helm, I will miss her. I am delighted that Bruno Fallot has agreed to take over the reins. He has been a highly valued and respected member of the global Fremantle family for a number of years now, and I know his passion and flair will deliver significant creative and commercial success in this hugely important market.”

A+E Networks is to roll out its digital studios outside of the United States and has launched its first international iteration in Singapore. The U.S. broadcaster will produce original, premium short- and mid-form digital content themed around its network brands including History, Lifetime, FYI and Crime+Investigation. It will produce content such as The History Hustle, fronted by Hidden Cities: Extreme host Simon Yin and OMG! Philippines, which explores artists such as a sculptor who carves miniatures out of crayon sticks. The initiative is being overseen by Sean Cohan, President of International & Digital Media, A+E Networks, who said, “Harnessing our strong cross-disciplinary content creation capabilities, we are excited to roll out digital studios to help our viewers experience all their favorite brands through the new lens of short- and mid-form content. Moreover, it also helps our partners and clients leverage our fan base and engagement through meaningful branded experiences and bespoke branded content.”

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby is to get even more air time across MTV after the international arm of the Viacom-owned broadcaster ordered a “no holds barred” reality series about her. MTV International has commissioned Appeal TV, run by Jake Atwell and Iain Thompson to produce eight-part series The Charlotte Show. The series, which will air in 180 countries, will reveal more about Crosby’s life and relationships and go-behind the scenes with her at home and abroad. The series has been commissioned by Craig Orr, VP, Commissioning and Development, MTV International, EVP of Youth and Music, VIMN Kerry Taylor and Kelly Bradshaw, VP Programming, MTV UKNEE and will be executive produced by Attwell. “So this is amazing, after all these years waiting, I am finally filming The Charlotte Show. This is a brand new adventure and I am so grateful, a tiny bit scared, full of nerves and bursting with excitement. I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” said Crosby.