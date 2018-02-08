Doctor Who alumna Freema Agyeman and Anupam Kher (The Big Sick) are set for series regulars roles in NBC’s Bellevue hospital hourlong drama pilot from David Schulner, Peter Horton and Universal TV.

Written by Schulner, the Bellevue drama is produced by Dr. Eric Manheimer, MD, the former medical director at New York City’s Bellevue Hospital and author of the memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital which inspired the series.

The character-driven medical drama follows the new director of Bellevue Hospital, whose maverick approach disrupts the status quo while always prioritizing patient care. Located in Manhattan, Bellevue is the only hospital in the world that has the capability to treat Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers Island and the President of the United States all under one roof.

Agyeman will play Dr. Hana Sharpe, the lead doctor at the hospital who has not practiced medicine in a while. Rather, she appears on talk shows across the country pitching Bellevue hospital. Kher will portray Dr. Anil Kapoor, one of the oldest doctors at the hospital. He believes the hospital needs to change but does not feel he needs to change his ways.

Agyeman is known for her role as Martha Jones on Doctor Who. She and Kher worked together recently on Netflix’s Sense8. Agyeman is repped by WME and Independent Talent Group.

Kher co-starred in The Family Man opposite Gerard Butler, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina, and most recently starred in The Big Sick opposite Kumail Nanjiani, Ray Romano and Holly Hunter. He’s repped by LINK Entertainment, United Agents and attorney Rick Genow.