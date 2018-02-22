One day after Sinclair Broadcast Group laid out plans to divest certain local television stations to gain FCC approval of its deal to acquire Tribune Media, a buyer has emerged on the horizon: 21st Century Fox.

Fox is in talks to acquire at least six stations from Sinclair, a source confirms. Discussions center Tribune-owned Fox affiliates in five markets — Seattle (KCPQ), Denver (KDVR), Salt Lake City (KSTU), Sacramento (KTXL) and Cleveland (WJW) — and a CW affiliate in greater Miami (WSFL), Variety reported.

Four of the six Tribune stations are in markets with NFL teams, a seeming fit for Fox’s strategy of investing in live sports –particularly professional football.

None of the parties involved — Fox, Sinclair or Tribune – would comment about negotiations. The sale would be contingent upon Sinclair winning regulatory approval for its $3.9 billion Tribune acquisition.