Twenty-first Century Fox exceeded Wall Street’s expectations in its second quarter earnings.

Fox reported revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, ahead of analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. The media giant reported an adjusted per share earnings of 42 cents a share, exceeding analyst forecasts of 38 cents a share.

The company said total revenues rose 5% from a year ago, thanks to higher affiliate, syndication and advertising revenue.

The cable group reported an operating income of $1.37 billion, up 11% from a year ago. But the broadcast television segment saw an 85% drop in operating income from a year ago, to $56 million, as the revenue from higher retransmission fees was offset by a drop in ad revenue at the television stations, lower NFL and World Series ratings and higher sports programming costs.

The film group reported an operating income of $131 million, a 66% drop from a year ago, a drag caused by higher theatrical release costs associated with supporting a heavier release slate that included Oscar nominees The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

In December, Disney reached an agreement to buy many of Fox’s film and television assets. Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger talked about the deal on Disney’s earnings call, saying Fox would deliver more content to enhance the company’s planned direct-to-consumer offerings.

The pending $52.4 billion deal requires regulatory approval. Disney said Tuesday that it had no updates on that front.