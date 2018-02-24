Fox News channel’s Justice with Judge Jeanine will present a live interview tonight with President Donald Trump.

Jeanine Pirro will talk live via telephone with Trump on the economy and the debate on gun legislation in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shootings.

A full transcript of the interview will be sent out following the show.

Trump has enjoyed a good relationship with Pirro, once even tweeting out a message to watch her show when she was going after Republican Paul Ryan for allowing Trump’s healthcare reform to fail. Responding to requests on why Trump tweeted his support, then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer said, “He’s a fan of the show, plain and simple,”

Pirro has interviewed Trump several times in the past, including this one in the White House: