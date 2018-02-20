The Fox News Channel is expanding their reach in the news world with Fox Nation, a standalone subscription service that will be available to those without a cable package. Fox News is expected to make the official announcement Tuesday.

According to the New York Times, the service is slated to launch at the end of the year and will be on brand with Fox News commentary which, as many people know, leans right. Fox Nation will also include original shows and appearances from Fox News mainstays like Sean Hannity.

John Finley, who oversees program development and production for Fox News, said in an interview with the NYT: “Fox Nation is designed to appeal to the Fox superfan. These are the folks who watch Fox News every night for hours at a time, the dedicated audience that really wants more of what we have to offer.”

The new service will not overlap with Fox News and their broadcast. Although there will be recognizable faces, Fox Nation will include a new roster of anchors and commentators as well as new programming.