Fox News Channel has picked up Harvey Levin’s interview series OBJECTified for a second season, debuting this summer and remaining in the cable news network’s Sunday 8 PM ET timeslot.

Hosted by TMZ’s Levin, OBJECTified profiles celebrities and newsmakers, using objects they’ve hung on to over the years. Season 1 featured Tyler Perry, Martha Stewart, Mark Cuban, Hulk Hogan, and Benjamin Netanyahu. An average of just under 1.2 million total viewers watched the first season, including 226K in the 25-54 age bracket, winning its timeslot in both metrics among cable news net programs.

OBJECTified is produced by Harvey Levin Productions, Inc. in association with Telepictures and distributed by Fox News Channel. Levin and Ryan Regan are exec producers, with FNC SVP Development and Production John Finley.