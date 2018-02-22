Fox News Channel said today that its new Sunday show, Life, Liberty & Levin, will debut this coming Sunday, February 25, at 10 PM ET. Which is a good thing because, back in November, FNC promised that Mark Levin’s Sunday show would launch in February, and this coming Sunday is the last one in February.

As previously announced, the hourlong program hosted by the nationally syndicated radio talk show personality will “explore the fundamental values and principles undergirding American society, culture, politics, and current events, and their relevance to the nation’s future and everyday lives of citizens.”

This weekend’s first episode will feature an interview with American economist and George Mason University professor, Walter Williams.

The Mark Levin Show airs on more than 300 radio stations nationwide and on satellite radio, the third-largest syndicated radio show in the country, FNC said. Levin was Chief of Staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese during President Reagan’s second term, among other positions he held in that administration.