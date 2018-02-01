Fox has given a pilot green light to a drama from Empire co-creator Danny Strong and feature writer David Elliot (Four Brothers).

The untitled project (fka Infamy), a legal drama set in an wrongful conviction firm, had a script plus penalty commitment from the network. It hails from 20th Century Fox TV and studio-based Danny Strong Productions.

Penned by Elliot, the drama revolves around a legal team led by a fierce and fearless female lawyer with a hunger for justice. They reopen investigations, putting their own lives in danger to exonerate the innocent that were “proven” guilty. Our lead’s motivation comes from her infamous past; as a young adult she was found guilty and later exonerated in a high-profile case in which she became a tabloid sensation, household name and national celebrity. While a hero and a victim to some, her bold and bullish tactics garner her some enemies— one of whom will do anything to see her go down for a crime we know she did not commit. We will watch her defend others as she fights to maintain her own innocence.

Elliot executive produces with Danny Strong Prods.’ Strong and Stacy Greenberg.

Fox now has picked up pilots this season from the key auspices behind its biggest drama series, Empire: co-creators/executive producers Lee Daniels (comedy Our People) and Strong (untitled Strong/Elliot drama) and executive producer Ilene Chaiken, who served as showrunner for the first 3 1/2 seasons (untitled Chaiken/Melissa Scrivner Love drama).

