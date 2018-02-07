Fox & Friends‘ Brian Kilmeade broke with President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning over Trump’s plans for a military parade.

Trump, who’d previously considered a military parade during his inauguration a year back, and who reportedly was impressed with French President Emmanuel Macron’s Bastille Day military parade when he visited last July, has asked Defense Department officials to whip something up for him.

“We could soon honor our military with a parade marching in through Washington,” Fox & Friends‘ anchor Jillian Mele reported Wednesday morning. “The U.S. Defense officials say they are in the preliminary stages of planning the celebration for some time this year at the request of the President.”

Steve Doocy jumped in: “There are a lot of people at the Pentagon who would love to show off all of the equipment.”

“Yup,” agreed co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

Kilmeade needed convincing: “I don’t know. It seems like a waste of money.”

Check out the exchange above.