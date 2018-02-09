Parade Deck Films has acquired North American and UK rights to Fourplay, a black-and-white indie romantic dramedy co-written and directed by Dean Ronalds (Screamers). The four-hander — presented in one continuous, unedited shot — stars Tammy Blanchard, Dominic Fumusa, Bryan Greenberg and Emanuela Galliussi as two couples whose secrets and lies bubble up during a Sunday brunch.

The pic will open March 30 in New York and Los Angeles before expanding in April. Ronalds, Galliussi and Francesco Plazza wrote the script and produced with Chris Eyre, Kevin Berman and Jamie Dolan.

Check out the trailer above and the poster below.