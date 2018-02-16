EXCLUSIVE: Nadine de Barros and Rob Ogden Barnum’s Fortitude International has come aboard world sales on thriller Into The Ashes. Written and directed by Aaron Harvey, the film stars Frank Grillo, Luke Grimes, James Badge Dale and Robert Taylor. Jamin O’Brien and Daniel Blanc for The Film Community and Barnum and Eric Binns will produce, as will Grillo via his and Joe Carnahan’s WarParty. Sales kick off here at the EFM.

The picture is currently shooting in Alabama — check out the first-look photo above. The story follows Nick (Grimes), an ex-con adjusting to a normal life in rural Alabama. When a past he thought he left behind comes back to haunt him, it forces him to come to terms with his current situation and rectify a relationship with his father-in-law (Taylor) — all the while dealing with the one person (Grillo) who threatens to pull his world apart.

Grillo, best known for the Captain America and Purge franchises, recently played Big Daddy in the China action mega-hit Wolf Warrior 2. He’s next up in feature Donnybrook and the Netflix docuseries Fight World.

Grimes (American Sniper, Fifty Shades Of Grey) is next up in Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. Taylor is next up in Jon Turteltaub’s shark thriller The Meg.

Fortitude’s recent titles include the IFC-released The Tribes Of Palos Verdes directed by Emmet and Brendan Malloy, and starring Jennifer Garner and Maika Monroe. In post, it has Ideal Home with Paul Rudd and Steve Coogan; Nomis with Henry Cavill, Alexandra Daddario, Ben Kingsley and Stanley Tucci; and Drunk Parents with Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek. In pre-production, Fortitude has action/adventure TV series Soldiers Of Fortune and feature Angel Of Mine starring Noomi Rapace and written by Lion‘s Luke Davies.