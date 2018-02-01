Former ABC reality chief John Saade has launched a production company and struck an overall deal with Married At First Sight producer Kinetic Content.

Saade, who left the Disney-owned broadcaster in 2013, has launched Spinnaker Chaos with Chris Coelen’s firm and Red Arrow Studios, the production division of Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Group.

The move marks a return to production for Saade, who previously produced the U.S. version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. He will work closely with Coelen and Kinetic’s Co-Heads of Development Karrie Wolfe and Katie Griffin and Executive Producer Eric Detwiler. He will bring across former Core Media Development Manager Amy Graves.

He will produce “broad-based” entertainment formats, as well as “prestige” factual projects based on history, science and technology and has already set up a number of projects at both cable and broadcast networks.

Saade spent over a decade at ABC, overseeing formats including Dancing with the Stars, The Bachelor, Shark Tank, Wipeout and Jimmy Kimmel Live and was replaced by former E! Entertainemnt exec Lisa Berger. He said Coelen was one of his favorite people to work with and believes the move is a “perfect fit”.

Coelen added: “John and I have worked together for a long time, on shows like Wife Swap, Secret Millionaire and The Taste. I respect his experience and long-running track record of success, but even more importantly I admire his honesty, intelligence and collaborative approach. We’re very fortunate that he has decided to set up shop full-time with us now that he’s back from a very well-deserved sabbatical.”