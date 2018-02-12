UK foreign-language drama service Walter Presents is doubling down on Belgian crime thrillers after picking up nine-part series Tabula Rasa. The Channel 4-backed SVOD service has bought the show from German distributor ZDF Enterprises.

It is the latest Belgian series for Walter Presents, which was set up by Walter Iuzzolino, Jason Thorp and Jo McGrath in 2016, following series including Clan, Professor T, Code 37, Coppers and 13 Commandments.

Tabula Rasa is a psychological thriller starring The Broke Circle Breakdown star Veerle Baetens as Mie, a young woman with amnesia. Locked up in a secure psychiatric hospital, Mie was the last person to be seen with a man who has since disappeared. As both a witness and prime suspect, she holds the key to solving this mysterious case. To prove her innocence, Mie must confront and recover her recent past but the more she remembers, the more she starts to mistrust not only the people around her, but also herself.

The series was originally pitched at the Berlin Film Festival’s Co-Production market in 2015.

The show, which will initially launch on Channel 4’s linear channel with the whole series available immediately online. It was created and co-written by Baetens, Malin-Sarah Gozin, Veerle Baetens and Christophe Dirickx and was produced by Caviar Films.

Iuzzolino says: “Malin-Sarah has a gift for creating unique dramas which never cease to surprise and delight. This is a superb, taut, psychological thriller that scares and intrigues in equal measure. Tabula Rasa is sure to make a lasting impression with UK audiences.”

Fred Burcksen, President and CEO of ZDF Enterprises added: “I’m delighted to have sealed our ninth deal with Walter Presents, which continues to champion and raise the profile of foreign language drama globally. Tabula Rasa is a ZDFneo and a ZDF Enterprises co-production and we’re very proud to have it as a jewel in our catalog.”