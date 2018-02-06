Cakes, cakes and more cakes. Food Network is expanding its Monday night baking-themed lineup, ordering 10 episodes of Dallas Cakes, a spinoff of recently renewed Vegas Cakes, and renewing Ridiculous Cakes for a 13-episode second season.

Food Network

Dallas Cakes, slated for premiere this spring, follows talented, Dallas-based bakers as they conceive, create and deliver incredible, customized confections to their customers. (See photo above). Ridiculous Cakes, currently in its first season, spotlights out-of-this-world cakes that often defy the laws of physics and gravity. Production will begin this month on both Dallas Cakes and season two of Ridiculous Cakes, plus a new holiday-themed special.

Food Network has seen solid success with its Monday night lineup strategy with its popular seasonal baking championships, all of which ranked among the network’s top ten original series in 2017. Kids Baking Championship, currently airing Mondays at 9 PM, has increased its ratings by more than 50% for P25-54 season-to-date vs. same day/time period last year. Spring Baking Championship, which returns for a fourth season in March, notched its highest-rated season-to-date in 2017 with ratings for P25-54 up 8% vs. prior season.

“Monday nights on Food Network have really become appointment viewing for fans – offering up a dessert-themed lineup with delicious, eye-catching creations and edge-of-your-seat action and we want to continue delivering that exceptional viewing experience every week,” said Courtney White, Senior Vice President, Programming, Scripps Networks Interactive. “Building off the success of the baking championships with series like Vegas Cakes, Dallas Cakes and Ridiculous Cakes, is the perfect way to further reinforce our already robust lineup with different flavors of a genre the audience loves.”

The network’s baking- and cake-themed content has also found success across its digital platforms. The Vegas Cakes season one life-size wedding dress cake drew 22 million views, the Cowboy boot cake from the Dallas Cakes pilot garnered more than 15 million views, and chocolate-covered strawberry cake from Food Network’s #BakedbyDan social video series has nearly 30 million views to date, according to the network.