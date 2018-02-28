Fox News Channel in February celebrated its 194th month as cable news’s most watched network. FNC also finished first among all basic cable nets – news and non – in both metrics, marking its 20th month in a row on top in total day with overall audience. Among the net’s bragging points, Sean Hannity snagged his most watched month since heading back to 9 PM while bumping MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow from the top spot among adults 25-54, aka the news demographic.

Net’s Tucker Carlson followed at No. 2 for the month in both metrics among cable news shows. And Laura Ingraham parlayed her spat with NBA’s LeBron James into her show’s best monthly numbers since its launch last September, in case you were wondering what that battle was about.

But MSNBC was the only cable news network showing year-over-year ratings growth, with Nicolle Wallace and Ari Melber clocking best-yet crowds for the month.

MSNBC climbed 15% in primetime in the demo, and 21% in primetime total viewers. In total day, MSNBC jumped 23% in total viewers and 15% in the demo.

Among MSNBC crowing points: Rachel Maddow’s show topped CNN in the news demo for a 13th consecutive month, and in overall audience for a 57th. Morning Joe, meanwhile, edged CNN in the demo for the 4th Consecutive Month and in total viewers for a 36th.

CNN enjoyed its second best February in a decade, though it could not match its 2017 when larger crowds tuned in to watch Donald Trump’s first year in the White House.

The data:

PRIMETIME:



FNC: 2.766M total viewers; 576K news-demo viewers

MSNBC: 1.805M total viewers; 397K news-demo viewers

CNN: 979K total viewers; 357K news-demo viewers

TOTAL DAY:

FNC: 1.548M total viewers; 330K news-demo viewers

CNN: 700K total viewers; 230K news-demo viewers

MSNBC: 989K total viewers; 216K news-demo viewers