On Wednesday afternoon, a 19-year-old opened fire and attacked students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. This marked the 18th school shooting on record in America since the beginning of 2018 — and we’re barely halfway through February. As the country’s heart sinks at the loss of 17 lives and injuring 24 at the hand of suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz, many — including members of the Hollywood community took to social media to not only send their thoughts and prayers but to demand change.
“No word, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country,” tweeted Ellen DeGeneres.
Mark Ruffalo, who is known to be outspoken on social and political issues chimed in, “Prayers without accordant action are silent lies told to oneself, heard by no God, amounting to nothing. Action is the language of truth, the prayers of the Saints.”
The shooting hits close to home for actress Gabrielle Union, who lives in South Florida with her husband, NBA player Dwayne Wade of the Miami Heat. She is also the stepmother of three sons.
“Like thousands in South Florida, we sent the boys to school in Broward County this morning… there are no words to describe the despair, horror & anger,” she said. “This does not have to be our collective reality. How many more? How many children must not make it home?”
From Chelsea Handler to Bette Midler to Kim Kardashian West to Stephen King, more and more tweets demanding change to in policy came out.