“He never went in,” a distressed Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said at a Thursday presser about the officer who was assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where, last week, a former student opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon.

“We’re not going to disclose the video at this time, and we may never disclose the video depending on the prosecution and criminal case, Israel told reporters. “But what I saw was a deputy arrive at the west side of Building 12, take up a position and he never went in.”

The sheriff said he became sick to his stomach upon learning Deputy Scott Peterson had not entered the building and engaged the gunman.

Israel said Peterson resigned/retired upon learning he was suspended without pay pending results of the investigation.

Additionally, Israel has put two other officers on restrictive duty pending investigation of their handling of encounters with the gunman in the past and whether they should have intervened more aggressively, given what they learned about the teenager who went on to kill 17 students and staff at the school on Valentine’s Day.