Florida’s Gov. Rick Scott, who is under the gun for his NRA rating and for having two of the 10 most deadly mass shootings in American history happen under his watch over the past two years, on Friday pointed his finger at FBI Director Christopher Wray for the Valentine’s Day shooting of 17 students and staff at a Parkland, Florida high school.

In a tweet, Scott demanded Wray’s resignation, months after President Donald Trump named Wray to replaced fired FBI Director James Comey.

On Friday, the FBI issued a statement saying it had received a report on January 5 concerning the shooter, 42 days before the mass shooting. The FBI said the tipster alerted the bureau about the shooters’ gun ownership. His AR-15 had been purchased legally in the state. The tipster also said the shooter had expressed a desire to kill people, shown erratic behavior, had disturbing social media posts; the tipster felt there was a potential the high sch

AP

ool’s former student would conduct a school shooting.

This tip should have been assessed as a potential threat to life, and passed on to its Miami field office; that did not happen, the bureau said.

“We are still investigating the facts,” Wray said in his statement of apology to the families of victims.

“I am committed to getting to the bottom of what happened in this particular mater as well as reviewing our processes for responding to information that we receive from the public,” Wray continued, adding, “It’s up to all Americans to be vigilant, and when members public contact us with concerns we must act properly and quickly.”

“We have spoken with victim sand families, and deeply regret the additional pain this causes,” Wray said.

Scott’s tweet: