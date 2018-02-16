EXCLUSIVE: Timur Bekmambetov, the Russian-Kazakh director best known for directing James McAvoy and Angelina Jolie action flick Wanted, is back in Berlin to show his latest drama, Profile. Watch an exclusive clip above.

The film is making its world premiere as part of the festival’s Panorama section, tomorrow, February 17, before heading to SXSW in March. The action takes places entirely within the computer screens of the lead characters through Skype, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Profile, based on In The Skin of the Jihadist by French journalist Anna Erelle, tells the story of Amy, a young female journalist who falls in love with an ISIS member after creating a fake Facebook profile as part of an investigation into the terror group’s online recruitment techniques. However, despite being in grave danger, the situation evolves into a much more complicated situation.

Written by Bekmambetov alongside Brittany Poulton and Olga Kharina, it was produced by Bekmambetov and Olga Kharina and stars Valene Kane and Shazad Latif. Endeavor Content holds worldwide rights.