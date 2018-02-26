FilmStruck, Turner’s streaming service for movies, is partnering with Warner Bros. Digital Networks (WBDN) and adding some new features that will expand its film library to some Hollywood classics. As part of the venture, Warner Archive will sunset its service effective immediately, with current subscribers being transitioned to a FilmStruck subscription.

Beginning today, FilmStruck subscribers in the US will get hundreds of new movies and streaming access to films from the Warner Bros. classic film library, including Casablanca, Rebel Without a Cause, Singin’ In the Rain, Citizen Kane, The Music Man, Bringing Up Baby, The Thin Man, Cat People, A Night At The Opera, An American In Paris, and Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?

Filmstruck

The addition of the Warner Bros films will spawn two new segments: TCM Select, a new featured collection offering iconic films from the Golden Age of Hollywood supplemented with introductions from TCM host Ben Mankiewicz and featuring rare archival content and bonus materials; and curated themes around classic Hollywood, including Rogers & Astaire: The Complete Collection; Neo-Noir; and a Star of the Week theme featuring Bette Davis, Hepburn & Tracy and Ava Gardner, among others.

FilmStruck will continue to offer US subscribers a streaming library of contemporary and classic arthouse, indie, foreign and cult films, including access to the Criterion Collection of classic films, as well as films from such indie studios as Janus Films, Flicker Alley, Icarus Films, Kino, Milestone, Zeitgeist, Film Movement, Global Lens, First Run Features, Oscilloscope Laboratories and Shout Factory, along with movies from Hollywood’s major movie studios, including Lionsgate, Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Paramount, Sony, Universal and Warner Bros.

Subscriptions to FilmStruck are available in three different pricing tiers, starting at $6.99 per month. The service is available to stream on Roku, Google Chromecast, Apple TV 4th generation devices, Amazon Fire TV, web, iOS and Android devices. FilmStruck can be accessed via the Apple App store, as well as online and via Google Play for Android users.