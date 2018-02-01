FilmNation has boarded The Personal History Of David Copperfield and will launch sales in Berlin. Based on the novel by Charles Dickens and to be directed by Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci, it’s billed as a modern take on Dickens’ semi-autobiographical chronicle of the life of the iconic title character. Kevin Loader and Iannucci are producing. FilmNation has international and will co-rep U.S. with UTA Independent Film Group.

The story follows Copperfield as he navigates a chaotic world to find his elusive place within it. From his unhappy childhood to the discovery of his gift as a storyteller and writer, all the while on a journey full of life, color and humanity. Principal casting is underway and principal photography is expected to begin in June in the UK.

Veep creator and The Death Of Stalin writer/director Iannucci wrote the script with his In The Loop collaborator Simon Blackwell. The project was initially set up at BBC Films as part of its 25th anniversary slate, but later moved on with FilmNation developing.