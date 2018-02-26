Dan Glasser has been appointed CEO at Film Solutions, the digital asset management and publicity workflow solutions company that serves the TV and film industries. With the hire, founder and current CEO Kevin Matossian will segue to chairman of the board and return to producing films via his SilverCrest Entertainment shingle.

Glasser arrives from Videri Inc, where he was Chief Business Development Officer and head of content at Videri Inc. Before that he was GM of Deluxe MediaRecall.

“Dan is the perfect fit for Film Solutions,” Matossian said. “His background in entertainment services, knowledge of technology, and experience in new media marketing makes him a formidable player for our space. We are excited to welcome Dan to our company.”

Film Solutions is a leading servicing group for photographic publicity and marketing assets, providing fine art printing and curation services, production and editorial for EPK/BTS and creative content for film and television, and outsourced photo publicity options for film and TV production companies.