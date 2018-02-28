EXCLUSIVE: Film Independent has announced the final batch of presenters set to take the stage at the 33rd edition of the Independent Spirit Awards, which IFC will air live Saturday at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET.

Joining the roster of presenters are Call Me by Your Name‘s Timothée Chalamet (who’s up for Best Male Lead and also the best actor Oscar the next day), Robert Pattinson (also up for Best Male Lead for his role in Good Time), Spirit Award winner Janelle Monáe, Get Out scene-stealer Lil Rel Howery and awards-season MVP Michael Stuhlbarg. Rounding out the list of presenters are Zoey Deutch, Elizabeth Olsen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Sarah Silverman.

Film Independent also said that Sunflower Bean will be the house band during the event on the beach in Santa Monica.

The latest presenters join the previously announced Fred Armisen, Chadwick Boseman, Carrie Brownstein, John Cho, Jason Clarke, Jon Hamm, Ethan Hawke, Salma Hayek Pinault, Spike Lee, Ben Mendelsohn, Kumail Nanjiani, Margot Robbie, Amanda Seyfried, Lena Waithe, and Ava DuVernay, who is this year’s Honorary Chair.

This year’s nominees for the banner Best Feature are Call Me by Your Name, The Florida Project, Get Out, Lady Bird and The Rider. Dee Rees’ Mudbound will receive the Robert Altman Award, which is bestowed upon one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.

Nick Kroll (Big Mouth, The League) and John Mulaney (Kid Gorgeous, Big Mouth) are returning as hosts after injecting their “Oh Hello!” humor into last year’s ceremony, giving it a jolt of irreverence. The Spirit Awards are the primary fundraiser for Film Independent’s year-round programs, which cultivate the careers of emerging filmmakers and promote diversity in the industry.