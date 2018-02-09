Universal’s feature adaptation of Fifty Shades Freed, the last chapter in E.L. James’ BDSM trilogy, minted $5.6 million last night at 3,150 theaters. That’s a great start considering it’s only 2% behind last year’s $5.72M preview cash for Fifty Shades Darker.

Pre-weekend opening estimates are ranging from $33M all the way up to $39M on Fifty Shades Freed, but don’t be surprised if it creeps up into the $40M range. Fifty Shades Darker opened to $46.6M last February. In total this weekend, the global ticket sales for Fifty Shades Freed will push the trilogy past the $1 billion mark.

Last year, Fifty Shades Darker‘s previews (beginning at 7 PM) played at 3,120 venues, making it the sixth-best R-rated Thursday night preview of all time. Three years ago, Fifty Shades of Grey opened to $8.6M at 2,830 theaters on its first Thursday night, and currently ranks as the third-best R-rated Thursday night preview behind Deadpool ($12.7M) and The Hangover 2 ($10.4M).

Fifty Shades Freed is leading ticket sales for those pics in play this weekend on Fandango. A recent poll with 1,000 moviegoers showed that 59% plan to see the threequel as part of their Valentine’s Day plans, while 82% saw the first two titles on the big screen. A year ago, Fifty Shades Darker got a pop on the lovers’ holiday, grossing $11M and leading all titles that day.

Previews weren’t held last night for Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s American hero Clint Eastwood drama The 15:17 to Paris and Sony Animation’s Peter Rabbit. They are expected to draw around $10M-$12M and $20M-ish, respectively, for the weekend.

Critics haven’t been wowed by any of this weekend’s wide entries, with Fifty Shades Freed earning a traditional slam of 13% Rotten, 15:17 getting a 21% Rotten Tomatoes Score, and Peter Rabbit an OK 60% fresh. Given the impact that Rotten Tomatoes usually has on a pic’s box office results, that really isn’t anything that Fifty Shades Freed and Peter Rabbit have to worry about. Both are largely Teflon against reviews: Fifty Shades Freed in its erotic soap opera is a destination for its female book fans, and Peter Rabbit is a premium family title, and there arguably isn’t another one of those the marketplace until Disney’s March 9 release A Wrinkle in Time.