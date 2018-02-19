Social media blew up following Fergie’s bluesy, breathy rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game — and mostly not in praise.
Roseanne Barr, whose performance before a San Diego Padres game in 1990 ranked on Billboard’s list of 10 worst national anthem performances ever, even weighed in, suggesting hers was better.
At times out of tune, Fergie also seemed to struggle to hit a few high notes, and laughter could be heard in the background as she sang.
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley joked on the TNT broadcast that he “needed a cigarette” after Fergie’s performance, while fellow Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal came to her defense.
“Fergie, I love you,” he said. “It was different. It was sexy. I liked it. Leave her alone.”
