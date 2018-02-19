Social media blew up following Fergie’s bluesy, breathy rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game — and mostly not in praise.

Roseanne Barr, whose performance before a San Diego Padres game in 1990 ranked on Billboard’s list of 10 worst national anthem performances ever, even weighed in, suggesting hers was better.

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

At times out of tune, Fergie also seemed to struggle to hit a few high notes, and laughter could be heard in the background as she sang.

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley joked on the TNT broadcast that he “needed a cigarette” after Fergie’s performance, while fellow Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal came to her defense.

“Fergie, I love you,” he said. “It was different. It was sexy. I liked it. Leave her alone.”

Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

Thanks Fergie- now I know what the National Anthem would sound like if Carol from accounting sang it after five mango daiquiris. — Chris Franjola (@ChrisFranjola) February 19, 2018