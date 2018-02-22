The FCC’s “Restoring Internet Freedom” order scrapping the agency’s net neutrality rules takes effect today — triggering calls for protest and legislative action.

The order, which was published this morning in the Federal Register, starts the clock on legal and legislative efforts to overturn it.

Advocacy groups Fight for the Future, Demand Progress and Free Press Action are calling for a day of action on Tuesday, Feb. 27, to demand a final vote on a Congressional Review Act resolution in the Senate, which seeks to overturn the FCC’s repeal of net neutrality rules. A bunch of well-known tech companies, including Reddit, Tumblr, Etsy and Medium are backing this effort, dubbed Operation: #OneMoreVote.

“Now it’s officially go time and the internet is gearing up for a hell of a fight,” said Evan Greer, a campaign director of Fight for the Future.

That’s a sentiment echoed by FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, who warned that the agency has awakened a “sleeping giant.”

It's official. The Federal Register published the @FCC order rolling back #NetNeutrality. But here's what's also official: This misguided decision awoke a sleeping giant–the American public–and we won't stop making a ruckus until internet openness is the law of the land. — Jessica Rosenworcel (@JRosenworcel) February 22, 2018

Mozilla, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting openness, innovation and opportunity on the internet, said it re-filed a lawsuit challenging the FCC’s undoing of its 2015 net neutrality rules that banned blocking, slowing or erecting tolls to access certain web content.

“We won’t waste a minute in our fight to protect net neutrality because it’s our mission to ensure the internet is a global public resource, open and accessible to all,” Mozilla wrote on its blog. “An internet that truly puts people first, where individuals can shape their own experience and are empowered, safe and independent. An internet that truly puts people first, where individuals can shape their own experience and are empowered, safe and independent.”

California is already has taken matters into its own hands. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra joined with 20 other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit arguing that the FCC’s new rules violate the Administrative Procedure Act, which prohibits arbitrary and capricious rule-making. The lawsuit asked the federal Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., to find the Restoring Internet Freedom order unlawful.

Meanwhile, the California State Senate passed a bill that would preserve net neutrality protections, though legal experts warned such legislation is likely to be overturned in court because the FCC took steps to pre-empt state laws that would seek to regulate broadband service.