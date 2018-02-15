Cinestate, a Texas-based entertainment company, completed the deal to acquire all the assets and trademarks of the Fangoria brand, including the horror movie magazine, from The Brooklyn Company. Fangoria Magazine will move from digital-only back to print and a new editor-in-chief with Phil Nobile, and a new publisher with a new first issue readying to drop on Halloween.

Nobile comes to Fangoria from his role as editor-at-large for the website Birth.Movies.Death. He will be based out of New Jersey and act as the creative director for the entire Fangoria brand. Cinestate CEO Dallas Sonnier, who had pursued the deal for months, is the new publisher. As part of the arrangement, Cinestate controls all material from over 300 issues of Fangoria Magazine, which means all articles, photos, and exclusive interviews, spanning the past 39 years.

Cinestate says it will further develop Fangoria into a brand for producing movies and podcasts, as well as publishing horror novels. Cinestate VP Amanda Presmyk will head up production on a slate of Fangoria-presented horror movies that Sonnier will bring to the table for Cinestate’s new label.

Cinestate is currently in post on a gonzo reimagining of the Puppet Master franchise, as well as S. Craig Zahler’s next movie Dragged Across Concrete for Lionsgate starring Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn. Cinestate also published its first novel in January – Zahler’s Hug Chickenpenny: The Panegyric of an Anomalous Child, being developed into a feature by Zahler, Cinestate and the Jim Henson Company.

Fangoria’s previous columnists Tony Timpone and Michael Gingold are returning to the magazine with their own columns, and to consult for the company. Zack Parker, formerly of Shudder, joins Fangoria as the director of brand management, along with Jessica Safavimehr as Associate Publisher and Ashley Detmering as Art Director for the magazine.