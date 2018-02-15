A pair of comedy veterans are lending their voices to a new Disney Junior toon series. Alyson Hannigan and Rob Riggle will voice the parents of the title character in Fancy Nancy, which is based on the bestselling books by Jane O’Connor and Robin Preiss Glasser.

Mia Sinclair Jenness, who appeared in Les Miserables on Broadway and starred in the national touring production of Matilda, will voice Nancy. Newcomer Spencer Moss will voice Nancy’s younger sister, Jo Jo.

Fancy Nancy is an animated family comedy centered on 6-year-old Nancy, who likes to be fancy in everything from her advanced vocabulary to her creative, elaborate attire. Excited to experience what the magnificent world has to offer, Nancy uses her ingenuity and imagination as she learns that while life doesn’t always go as planned, it’s important to celebrate the differences that make everyone unique. Geared towards kids age 2-7, each episode contains humorous and heartfelt stories which highlight themes of self-expression, originality and love of family.

No premiere date is set for the new series.

The Fancy Nancy book series includes more than 100 titles that have been translated into 20 languages, with more than 30 million copies sold.