Love Is Strange helmer Ira Sachs is teaming with Elle star Isabelle Huppert and producer Saïd Ben Saïd for his next picture, A Family Vacation. Production starts this October in Portugal with Marisa Tomei, Greg Kinnear, Jérémie Renier and André Wilms also starring. Ben Saïd’s SBS International will handle worldwide sales.

The family drama, written by Sachs and his longtime co-writer Mauricio Zacharias (Love Is Strange, Little Men), is about three generations grappling with a life-changing experience during one day of a vacation in Sintra, Portugal, a historic town known for its dense gardens and fairy-tale villas and palaces.

Sachs, who was in Sundance and here at the Berlinale with 2014’s Love Is Strange and 2016’s Little Men, will be working for the first time outside the U.S. and for the first time with Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee Huppert. It’s a reteam with Kinnear (Little Men) and Tomei (Love Is Strange).

Ben Said and Michel Merkt are producing via their Paris-based SBS Productions. Exec producer is Sachs’ longtime collaborator Lucas Joaquin (KeepTthe Lights On) through his company Secret Engine, with Kevin Chneiweiss through SBS.