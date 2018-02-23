Odessa Adlon (Nashville) is set for a series regular role in CBS comedy pilot Fam, from writer Corinne Kingsbury (The Newsroom), Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios. Written by Kingsbury and directed by Andy Ackerman, Fam is about a woman’s younger half-sister who comes to live with her and her fiancé to escape their train wreck of a father. Adlon will play Shannon, Clem’s younger half-sister who shows up on her doorstep unannounced. Shannon is a wild child who has bounced back and forth between neglectful parents, and picked up some very bad habits along the way. Adlon’s credits include a recurring role on Nashville, the 2017 pilot What About Barb and the upcoming feature, Ladyworld. She’s repped by Buchwald and manager Doyle Rice.

Canadian actor Dennis Andres is set as a series regular on ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot The Greatest American Hero, from the Fresh Off the Boat duo of Rachna Fruchbom and Nahnatchka Khan. Written by Fruchbom, The Greatest American Hero centers around Meera (Hannah Simone), a 30-year-old woman who loves tequila and karaoke and has spent her life searching and failing to find meaning, much to the chagrin of her traditional Indian-American family. An inexplicable event occurs that will change the course of Meera’s life forever: she is entrusted with a super suit to protect the planet. Andres will play Justin Hayes. Adorable and friendly, he’s a creative director at the marketing agency where Meera works. He cares about the environment, gets Meera’s humor and is a potential love interest for her. Andres’ credits include Canadian series Workin’ Moms and guest roles on Dark Matter and Star Trek: Discovery. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Hero Artists in Toronto.