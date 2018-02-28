Teen Wolf alumna Shelley Hennig is set as one of the leads in ABC pilot False Profits, a comedic soap set in the world of cosmetics marketing from former Code Black writer-producer Kayla Alpert, Jason Reed, and ABC Studios.

Written by Alpert, False Profits is described as Desperate Housewives meets Glengarry Glen Ross. It follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business.

Hennig will play Hilary Jenkel, a sharp-tongued, hot-tempered former beauty queen whose glory days were cut short by a nasty drug habit. Now in recovery and single mother of 6 year-old Lila, Hilary hopes to reignite the flame between her and Clark, Lila’s father. But when he sues for full custody of their daughter, Hilary needs to whip her life and bank account into shape. She joins her co-workers in a direct-sales cosmetics business, using her pageant know-how as the underdog’s team secret sales weapon.

Alpert executive produces with Reed and former Desperate Housewives exec producer Sabrina Wind via Jason T. Reed Productions. ABC Studios is the studio.

Hennig, who played Malia for three seasons on MTV’s hit series Teen Wolf, most recently co-starred in the Netflix comedy, When We First Met opposite Adam Devine, and the Complex Network/Go90 comedy series, Liberty Crossing directed by Todd Berger. She will also be seen starring in the upcoming comedy The After Party set to premiere later this year on Netflix. Hennig is repped by Alchemy Entertainment, CAA and Stone Genow.