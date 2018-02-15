Kosha Patel (Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce) is set for a lead role in ABC’s False Profits, a comedic soap set in the world of cosmetics marketing from former Code Black writer-producer Kayla Alpert, Jason Reed, and ABC Studios. Also cast as a series regular is Kapil Talwalkar.

Written by Alpert, False Profits is described as Desperate Housewives meets Glengarry Glen Ross. It follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business.

Patel will play Parvun Chattoraj, a soft-spoken, whip-smart employee at the TJ Maxx, who’s much more sophisticated about computers than most people. Parvun quickly agrees to become the third Musketeer in Laura’s (not yet cast) trio of multi-level marketers. Talwalkar will portray Ramesh, who works with Ameet (not yet cast) at the Courtyard Marriott, and is in the management training program at ASU.

Alpert executive produces with Reed and former Desperate Housewives exec producer Sabrina Wind via Jason T. Reed Productions. ABC Studios is the studio.

Patel’s recent TV credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, White Famous and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. She’s repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Talwalkar is repped by SMS Talent and Industry Entertainment.