As Scandal is coming to an end, co-star Bellamy Young is staying in the ABC/ABC Studios fold as the lead in pilot False Profits, a comedic soap set in the world of cosmetics marketing from former Code Black writer-producer Kayla Alpert, Jason Reed, and ABC Studios.

Written by Alpert, ABC’s False Profits is described as Desperate Housewives meets Glengarry Glen Ross. It follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business.

Young will star as Laura, a single mom with two kids, the kind of level-headed woman who makes the best of a bad situation — and the last couple years have been bad indeed. Tired of being ten steps behind, Laura signs up for a multi-level marketing scheme for selling cosmetics. She joins previously cast Kosha Patel and Kapil Talwalkar.

Alpert executive produces with Reed and former Desperate Housewives exec producer Sabrina Wind via Jason T. Reed Productions. ABC Studios is the studio.

Young stars as US President Mellie Grant on ABC’s Scandal, which is is heading into the last string of episodes of seventh and final season. She is the second Scandal cast member to book a pilot this season, joining Joe Morton who stars in CBS’ God Friended Me.

On the film side, Young will next appear in Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time. Young is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Schreck Rose Dapello.