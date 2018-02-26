HBO Films has released the first look at Fahrenheit 451, the adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s dystopian novel that stars Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon. The premium network is bowing the pic directed by Ramin Bahrani in the spring.

Set in a world in which media is an opiate, history is outlawed and firemen are the people who burn books, Jordan plays Guy Montag, a fireman who forsakes his world pitting him in a battle with his mentor Beatty (Shannon). Sofia Boutella and Lilly Singh co-star.

As Bahrani said at TCA last month, while Bradbury set his story in the distant future, the movie is set in “alternate tomorrow, right here right now” — Beatty refers to “the Internet of old” in the teaser. He says the story’s themes are even more relevant today in an age when most only read the headlines.

Bahrani co-wrote the script with Amir Naderi and executive produces with Sarah Green, Jordan, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen executive produce. David Coatsworth is producer.

Check out the teaser trailer above.