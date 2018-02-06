Netflix has released the official trailer for Everything Sucks!, a half-hour coming-of-age dramedy from writers Ben York Jones (Like Crazy) and Michael Mohan (Save the Date) and producers Midnight Radio.

Set in the real-life town of Boring, Oregon in 1996, Everything Sucks! revolves round Boring High School’s A/V Club and Drama Club— two crews of nerdy-edgy outsiders, who join forces to make a movie and endure the purgatory known as high school. Peyton Kennedy (American Fable, The Captive) and Jahi Winston (The New Edition Story) star as students Kate Messner and Luke O’Neil, with Patch Darragh (Sully, Boardwalk Empire) and Claudine Nako (Grimm) as their respective parents. Cast also includes Rio Mangini (McQuaid), Quinn Liebling (Tyler), Sydney Sweeney (Emaline) and Elijah Stevenson (Oliver).

Jones and Mohan executive produce.

Everything Sucks! begins streaming February 16 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.