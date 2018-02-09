Discovery’s Eurosport is looking to bolster is coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics by streaming a raft of content on across Europe. Users of the social media site will be able to livestream the PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony, which takes later today (February 9).

Separately, daily highlights, clips and interviews will be available via Facebook in markets including the UK, Germany, Italy, Sweden and Norway. The sports broadcaster is also launching a daily show, The Afterparty, fronted by online influencers Josh Carrott and Ollie Kendal, who run the Korean Englishman YouTube channel, which connects Korean and English cultures and has more than 2.3M subscribers. The 45-minute show will launch across digital platforms and social media site

This comes as Eurosport gears up to air 4,000 hours of coverage of the event in 48 markets.

Michael Lang, President, Discovery Networks International, Digital & Eurosport Digital, said: “For the first time in close to 50 European countries, one digital provider will stream every minute of every Olympic Games event, starting with the Olympics ceremony this Friday from PyeongChang. Partnering with Facebook expands our reach and encourages audiences wanting to watch the ice hockey, snowboard and other games events to download the Eurosport App. We are committed to redefining the Olympic Games experience and in addition to streaming every event Live and on-demand, our use of Eurosport experts, athletes, digital influencers and first-of-its-kind mobile studio will bring digital audiences closer to the games than ever before.”

Dan Reed, Facebook Head of Global Sports Partnerships, said: “The Olympics bring communities together like few sporting events can, so we’re excited to partner with Eurosport to enable fans in Europe to watch and connect around the Olympic Winter Games on our platform. We look forward to collaborating closely with Eurosport to help it reach new audiences and optimize its Facebook strategy throughout the Games.”