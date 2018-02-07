Eurosport is to offer customers a five-day free pass to its Winter Olympics coverage as it looks to bolster take-up of its digital platforms across Europe. This comes after the Discovery-owned broadcaster revealed the first-look at its studios in PyeongChang.

Eurosport is offering access to every minute of every sport at the event via its dedicated Olympic Winter Games website and app. Consumers across Europe will have free access across the majority of markets, while in the UK, Finland and the Netherlands customers will have access for 99p for one month.

24 hours ahead of the lighting of the cauldron in at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium in Korea, the broadcaster has unveiled its 17 studios across the world to cover the event.

It is launching The Cube, a virtual reality studio that will use augmented reality, enhanced data and 360-degree graphics to create an immersive and interactive environment, where winter sports experts including six-time Olympic alpine skiing medallist Bode Miller, Germany’s gold medal winning ski jumpers, Sven Hannawald and Martin Schmitt as well as Swedish NHL legend and double Olympic ice hockey champion, Peter Forsberg will present.

Eurosport Sweden and Eurosport Norway will also broadcast live from dedicated roof-top studios for the duration of the Games as well as from studios at venues – such as ice hockey from the Gangneung Hockey Centre – hosting the action from the XXIII Olympic Winter Games.

Peter Hutton, Eurosport CEO, said: “Two years of big ambition and meticulous planning have gone in to preparing for PyeongChang 2018 and today we are absolutely delighted to unveil the state of the art studios that will be featured during our coverage of the Games. In particular, The Cube allows us to take analysis off the flat screen and enable our experts to explain with their hands and their bodies, telling stories that explain technical differences in a way that makes the complicated simple.”

“Eurosport’s entire production, from The Cube and studios to our on-site venues, will allow people across Europe to experience the Olympics from every angle, with new insights and unparalleled expertise 24 hours a day.”