EXCLUSIVE: Eugene Jarecki, who debuted his new film The King at the Sundance Film Festival, has signed with Anonymous Content and Sterling Lord Literistic, the latter of whom will team with the filmmaker on a book based on his Elvis Presley road-trip documentary. David Kanter and Howie Sanders of Anonymous Content will represent the Peabody- and Emmy-winning filmmaker alongside UTA.

“Anonymous Content is excited to join forces with Eugene whose new film The King adds another dimension of entertainment to his extraordinary body of work as a filmmaker,” said Kanter and Sanders. “We look forward to supporting him as he continues to make documentaries while expanding his vision into narrative features and serial television.”

Said Jarecki: “Above all, I’m a storyteller, whether I am trafficking in reality or in dreams, in documentary or drama. Anonymous sets the gold standard for shepherding true storytelling in today’s complex and burgeoning marketplace of ideas.”

Jarecki will collaborate with Sterling Lord on a book inspired by The King that will include a collection of photo essays captured during his 2016 road trip across America in Elvis Presley’s Rolls Royce. Alec Baldwin, Rosanne Cash, Chuck D, Emmylou Harris, Ethan Hawke, Dan Rather among others make appearances in the docu, which was acquired by Oscilloscope Laboratories in the first sale at Sundance in January. An early version of the film premiered internationally at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. A 2018 theatrical release is in the works.

The deal marks a reunion between Jarecki and Sterling Lord, which sold his 2008 book The American Way of War to Free Press/Simon & Schuster.

The King combines a survey of American history with an analysis of the modern American predicament at a time when a billionaire sits in the nation’s highest office. With the film, Jarecki and his contributors cover class, race, consumerism, artistic authenticity, addiction, militarism, and excessive individualism among other subjects that are of the moment.

“Just as in his first book, The American Way of War,” Jarecki opens our eyes to a unique vision of America,” said Laurie Liss, EVP at Sterling Lord Literistic. “Using Elvis’ actual vehicle and Elvis himself as a metaphoric vehicle, he travels across the country to examine the rise and fall of an American icon, and understand how that experience parallels who we are as a nation and how we arrived where we now are.”

Jarecki said the book is “the result of an odyssey that covered thousands of miles and countless experiences and situations.” He says no film could convey the richness of images, stories and American voices he captured along the way.

“Their words testify to a time of profound soul-searching in America, and a book allows me the space and depth to do justice to those who shared their thoughts with me,” he said. “Sterling Lord Literistic was instrumental in setting up my previous book, and I have great confidence that they will find the perfect path for it.”