Zach Gilford & Duane Martin To Co-Star In Gabrielle Union’s ‘Bad Boys’ Offshoot NBC Pilot

The project, from Bad Boys movies’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad, Primary Wave Entertainment and Sony Pictures TV, centers on the Special Agent Syd Burnett character played by Union in 2003’s Bad Boys II. In the pilot, written by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier and directed by Anton Cropper, the free-spirited former DEA agent Burnett (Union) has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. She’s partnered with Nancy McKenna, a working mom who can’t help but look at Syd’s freedom with some grass-is-greener envy. These two have totally different lifestyles and approaches, but they both are at the top of their fields in this action-packed, character-driven procedural.

Gilford will play LAPD homicide detective Ben Walker, a smart man with a smarter mouth who comes from money. Martin plays the smart and competitive LAPD homicide detective Ben Baines, who’s partnered with Ben Walker, and they’re both referred to as “the Bens.”

Gilford and Martin joins recently cast Ernie Hudson who plays Union’s father.

In addition to his role on the Bad Boys offshoot pilot, Gilford also is recurring on the new NBC midseason drama Good Girls, from Jenna Bans, whose previous series, ABC drama The Family, Gilford co-starred on. He also starred in the Sundance Now dramedy This Close. Gilford is repped by Gersh and Untitled.

Martin, whose series credits include All of Us and Rita Rocks, recently co-starred in the hit The New Edition Story miniseries. He is with The Kohner Agency.